Facebook has struggled to tackle the spread of misinformation, which has sometimes played a role in deadly conflicts. Last year, the company said an independent report found it hadn't done enough to stop hate speech that fueled violence in Myanmar. The CBSN Originals documentary, "Weaponizing Social Media: The Rohingya Crisis," looked at the role Facebook played in that humanitarian crisis. Many members of the country's Buddhist majority perpetuated the false narrative of the Rohingya minority as illegal immigrants and even accused them of burning down their own villages. (You can watch the documentary at the bottom of this page.)