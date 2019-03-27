OKC Family Coping After Loss Of Home In Devastating Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - On March 22, 2019, around 6 a.m., the Little family's lives changed forever. They lost everything in a house fire, and the flames sent seven of them to the hospital.
“All we wanted to do was get up at 7, go have breakfast, and go to the zoo. And instead, our world flipped upside down at 6:15, I guess,” said Elaine Little.
She recalls the morning vividly. She was about to get up and get the kids ready for the day, when she heard the screams.
“Smoke started filling up the living room, the kitchen, my bedroom.”
There were nine people living in the home. Eight were inside at the time of the fire. Five adults and four children.
Luckily, due to quick actions taken from Elaine and her husband, everyone was able to get out safely, but with several injuries.
“Three of the four of my kids were admitted. The older two were let out over the weekend,” Elaine said.
Elaine's husband Nick, and their daughter Rosie remain in the hospital.
The rest of the family is currently living out of a motel room.
There has been a GoFundMe page started for the Little family to help them get back on their feet. You can donate to the family by clicking here.