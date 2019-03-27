Gov. Stitt Announces New Veterans Center While Honoring Veterans At Capitol
Oklahoma lawmakers honored veterans Wednesday at the state Capitol.
News 9 learned the Talihina Veterans Center will close and a new center will open in Sallisaw thanks to a federal grant.
The federal government sent a letter to the Department of Veterans Affairs, promising to help foot the bill for a new $50 million facility in Sallisaw on the same day that veterans were honored in a joint session of the state House and Senate.
There have been several efforts to save the Talihina facility, but the veterans affairs director said they just couldn't attract enough veterans or folks to care for them there. The federal government will pay for most of the $50 million project.
Design for the new facility will begin in mid-April, and the Department of Veterans Affairs plans to model it after the facility in Lawton.
It should open in about two and a half years.