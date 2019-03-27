OKC Dueling Piano Bar Moving To New Location In Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY - Another Bricktown staple is moving. The good news, though, Michael Murphy's Dueling Piano Bar isn't going far.
They were at their old space for the past ten years but recently lost their lease. So, after what the owners say was likely their biggest night ever, the past Saturday, they picked up moved.
Moving an entire Piano bar in just four days would cause just about anyone to sing the blues. Fortunately, Michael Murphy's Dueling Piano Bar is moving just down the street.
“We’ve been doing dueling pianos in Bricktown for 18 years,” said John Bartholomew.
And that will not change. The new location is just west of Mickey Mantle's right on the canal. It's almost twice as big as their old place, and owners have made a large investment in time and money.
“We’ve totally renovated it,” said Bartholomew.
While several Bricktown businesses have changed their tune about staying in the area, the owners of Michael Murphy's say this is where they belong.
“We see the growth, a lot of construction down here,” said Bartholomew. “We’re excited about the new convention center, of course the basketball at Chesapeake Arena. All the events they bring down here. We still feel like it’s the hub of Oklahoma City and Oklahoma for entertainment.”
Bartholomew admits they looked at other hot spots, like Midtown, Film Row and even Chisholm Creek. Other long-time neighbors like Chileno's, Nona's and Spaghetti Warehouse have all moved out.
But the folks at Michael Murphy's are confident sticking to their Bricktown remix won't fall flat.
Ribbon cutting on the new place is Thursday, March 28, and then they will be open to the public beginning at 7:30 p.m.