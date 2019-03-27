Oklahomans Respond To Proposed Federal Cuts To Special Olympics Program
The Special Olympics program is bracing to lose $18 million in federal funding under President Trump's proposed education budget. Local students are preparing to perform in a Special Olympics talent competition, just one example of how vital these opportunities are for them.
Henry Weathers, 16, cannot wait to show his singing skills to the world. It will be one of the highlights of his time at Western Heights High School.
“If there were no Special Olympics, I would probably be so miserable,” Henry said.
He is among the 272,000 kids whose lives would change without the Special Olympics' federal funding.
“Instead of just sitting at a desk looking at a piece of paper, it brings them to life,” said special education paraprofessional Doya Cole. “I’ve got a little girl that’s nonverbal, it brings her to life. She sings with us.”
“We are involved with the Special Olympics from the first day of school to the last day of school,” Western Heights special education teacher Elizabeth Bley said.
Many participants go on to develop skills and make friendships that last through adulthood. The federal budget is not set in stone yet, but families are urging the Department of Education to continue supporting opportunities to succeed.
“This is not a program that can stop, because it is so vitally important to those students,” Bley said.
You can see the talents of students from five schools around the metro as they participate in the Special Olympics art and music competition from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, March 28 at the Western Heights High School gymnasium.