Facebook To Ban White Nationalism, White Separatism Posts From Its Network
A full year after the Cambridge Analytica scandal pushed Facebook's data-gathering practices into the spotlight, the social network is still struggling to show it can take users' privacy seriously while maintaining substantial profits -- $22 billion on $56 billion in revenue last year -- that rely on selling user access to advertisers. Investigations that started in the wake of Cambridge continue, and legal challenges have multiplied, accusing Facebook of ignoring its most controversial impacts on society in a push to boost its bottom line.
Here is a running update of Facebook's status on matters of data privacy and its various legal dealings with state, federal and private parties.
Cracking down on hate speech
Facebook is banning white separatism and white nationalism from its network, the company said Wednesday. It's the most sweeping move against supremacist ideologies the company has taken.
"Today we're announcing a ban on praise, support and representation of white nationalism and separatism on Facebook and Instagram, which we'll start enforcing next week. It's clear that these concepts are deeply linked to organized hate groups and have no place on our services," Facebook announced in a blog post.
The announcement comes two weeks after a white nationalist sympathizer in New Zealand carried out a mass shooting that killed more than 50 people, which he live-streamed on the platform. The social media giant has come under fire for enabling the spread of hate speech and Nazi and separatist ideologies.
While Facebook has long banned what it calls white supremacy, it has long put "white nationalism" and "white separatism" in a different bucket, Vice reported earlier this year. Civil rights historians say those ideologies are identical to white supremacy.
Facebook said it changed its policies after speaking with academics and experts in "race relations" and reviewing what it knew about hate groups.
"Our policies have long prohibited hateful treatment of people based on characteristics such as race, ethnicity or religion - and that has always included white supremacy. We didn't originally apply the same rationale to expressions of white nationalism and separatism because we were thinking about broader concepts of nationalism and separatism - things like American pride and Basque separatism, which are an important part of people's identity," the company said. "Going forward, while people will still be able to demonstrate pride in their ethnic heritage, we will not tolerate praise or support for white nationalism and separatism."
Enforcement is key to effectively suppressing these ideologies, and in that area, Facebook's record has been inconsistent, internet experts say. After the New Zealand shooter's live-stream, more than a million copies of the video were uploaded to the platform en masse, and some of those evaded the company's screening tools. Facebook has also allowed advertisers to target anti-Semites and neo-Nazis on its platform as late as last month.
Fake accounts
Facebook said it took down more than 2,600 items on Tuesday, the latest salvo in the social media giant's efforts to quash "inauthentic behavior" on its platform. That term can encompass a range of activities from spam to trolling.
The 2,632 items included accounts, pages and groups active on Facebook and Instagram, the company said. More than 1,900 were Russian accounts that posted spam, such as ads for remote work, as well as some articles on the conflict in Eastern Ukraine. About 500 accounts were tied to Iran and posted content that looked like media or news reports, while about 200 accounts run from Macedonia and Kosovo posted astrology news, celebrity content and beauty tips.
In its post, Facebook said it was cracking down on this type of activity "because we don't want our services to be used to manipulate people." The company emphasized that it was taking issue with the "behavior" of the accounts--coordinating with each other and misrepresenting who they were--rather than the content they posted.
So far this year, Facebook has taken down accounts linked to the U.K., Romania, Moldova and Indonesia. The social-media giant has come under fire for allowing rampant misinformation and spam on its platform in 2016, a year when the U.K. was voting whether to leave the European Union and Americans were electing a new president.
Someone at Facebook knew about Cambridge
Court documents on Friday cast into doubt Facebook's narrative that the company was just as much a victim of Cambridge Analytica's unsavory data practices as the 50 million user who the company manipulated. At least some Facebook employees were aware of Cambridge's data practices and warned Facebook about them, court documents filed last week reveal.
The warning supposedly happened in September 2015, whereas Facebook executives maintain that they first learned about Cambridge's data scraping months later, in December 2015. Facebook spokespeople acknowledged the September warning to CBS News, but dismissed it as "speculation."
The revelations came as part of a lawsuit filed by the Washington, D.C. attorney general. The suit claims that Facebook had a misleading privacy policy in the runup to the 2016 elections.
Still not good with data
Facebook on Thursday admitted it had stored millions of user passwords in plain text for years. The announcement comes after security researcher Brian Krebs posted about the issue online.
The company said that it discovered the flub "as part of a routine security review" last month. The un-encrypted passwords were stored on internal company servers and not accessible to outsiders, the company said. It also said there is no evidence that employees "abused or improperly accessed" the data. But the incident reveals a huge oversight for the company amid a slew of bruises and stumbles in the last couple of years.
The security blog KrebsOnSecurity said some 600 million Facebook users may have had their passwords stored in plain text. Facebook said it would likely notify "hundreds of millions" of Facebook Lite users, millions of Facebook users and tens of thousands of Instagram users.
At least one thing is settled
Facebook settled a lawsuit this week that accused the company of enabling discrimination in housing, job and credit ads, which is against the law. The settlement involves the largest overhaul of Facebook's advertising system since its inception.
That targeted advertising system is the company's major revenue driver. Under the settlement, which took 18 month to reach, Facebook will no longer allow ads for jobs, housing or credit to target users by their gender, ZIP code or age, and will include other protections for characteristics including race, national origin and sexual orientation.
The company still faces an administrative complaint filed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development in August over its housing ads.
Company consolidates while others talk breakups
Some early supporters of Facebook are now speaking out against the company. Roger McNamee, an early backer who says the investment has earned him millions, now holds that the social network is "terrible for America." In his book "Zucked," published in January, McNamee calls for breaking up the company (a position that's been echoed up by several 2020 presidential contenders).
At the same time, Facebook is making moves that would make a breakup of the company more difficult, according to privacy advocates. The company announced it would consolidate Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram under one messaging system, in what it describes as a pivot to one-on-one and private messaging. However, privacy advocates are skeptical of the company's motivations.
"I think they're doing it to try to fend off regulation in both the competition and privacy areas," Christine Bannan, consumer protection counsel at the Electronic Privacy Information Center, previously told CBS News.
Facebook also faces an executive brain drain as part of the pivot. Its chief product officer, Chris Cox, and the head of WhatsApp, Chris Daniels, both announced their departure in the wake of Facebook's refocus on private messaging.
Federal probes and penalties
It's not just Cambridge Analytica. In addition to that scandal, many of Facebook's data-collection practices have come under scrutiny.
The New York Times reported this month that federal prosecutors are looking into Facebook's data-sharing deals with technology companies. In those agreements, which the Times revealed in December, Facebook gave developers deeper access to users' data than it publicly said it did. The full scope of the investigation is unknown, but a New York grand jury subpoenaed records from two smartphone makers, according to the Times.
Meanwhile, the criminal and civil investigations launched in the wake of Cambridge Analytica remain unresolved. The Department of Justice, Securities and Exchange Commission and Federal Trade Commission are all investigating Facebook's agreements.
In a statement, Facebook confirmed "that there are ongoing federal investigations, including by the Department of Justice. As we've said before, we are cooperating with investigators and take those probes seriously. We've provided public testimony, answered questions, and pledged that we will continue to do so," the company said.
Billion-dollar fines
Separately from its potential criminal liabilities, Facebook is reportedly discussing a multibillion-dollar settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over its Cambridge Analytica deals. The FTC reached an agreement with Facebook in 2012 under which Facebook promised to take safeguards with its users' personal data. Revelations that it had sold millions of users' data without their consent to a purported research, however, put in question whether it was abiding by those terms.
The Washington Post reported last month that the two parties are discussing a fine of several billion, which would be the largest the FTC ever imposed on a tech company. The biggest payment the FTC has ever demanded from a company was $22.5 million, from a 2012 settlement with Google over alleged privacy violations in the Safari browser.
