Texas Coach Pleads Guilty To Assaulting Minor During Visit To Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Texas private track coach has admitted to sexually assaulting a minor during a trip to Tulsa nearly two years ago.
U.S. Attorneys say Kerry Sloan, 56, of Harker Heights, Texas admitted to sexually assaulting a minor during a trip to Tulsa for meetings with college coaches.
Sloan was arrested by Pittsburg County deputies after a 911 call was made on the return trip. During the investigation that followed, victims dating back to 1990 came forward to report similar incidents involving Sloan.
“Kerry Sloan was a wolf in sheep’s clothing. He portrayed himself to parents and children as a trustworthy and caring mentor when in reality he was a danger to young girls,” said U.S. Attorney Shores. “During the course of this prosecution, even more victims than we were originally aware of came forward, claiming to have been groomed and assaulted by Mr. Sloan. His days of preying on unsuspecting families and their daughters are over. Federal prison is his next stop.”
Sloan is facing a possible minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum penalty of life in prison; he also faces a maximum fine of $250,000. Sloan's sentencing is scheduled for June 26.