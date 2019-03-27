Sooners To Face Clemson In Football Home-and-Home Series
The University of Oklahoma announced Wednesday that it has scheduled a home-and-home football series with reigning national champion Clemson for the 2035 and 2036 seasons. The Sooners will make their first trip to Clemson, S.C., for a Sept. 15, 2035, contest and will host the Tigers on Sept. 13, 2036, in Norman.
"As we've consistently demonstrated for many years, we have a strategic scheduling philosophy in creating the proper balance between the non-conference and conference portions of our regular season schedules," said OU Athletics Director and Vice President Joe Castiglione. "Our approach has served us well over the years, but to make it possible we have to work many years in advance with programs who share a similar philosophy. We're excited to have a series with Clemson University and I'm grateful to my colleague Dan Radakovich for collaborating on what will be both a great matchup of premier programs and a fantastic game day experience for our fans."
The Sooners are 2-3 all-time against Clemson, winning the first two meetings at home starting with a 31-14 victory as the nation's No. 4 team in 1963 in head coach Bud Wilkinson's final season in Norman. Nine years later, second-ranked OU posted a 52-3 triumph in in the final campaign of Chuck Fairbanks' tenure.
Oklahoma's three losses in the series have all come in bowls. The first came in Barry Switzer's final game as head coach as the No. 10 Sooners dropped a 13-10 Citrus Bowl contest to the No. 13 Tigers to cap the 1988 season. No. 6 Clemson posted a 40-6 win in the 2014 Russell Athletic Bowl, and the top-ranked Tigers ended No. 4 OU's season 37-17 in the 2015 College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Orange Bowl.
A member of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Clemson boasts a strong football tradition with a 744-459-45 (.614) all-time record, three national championships (1981, 2016 and 2018), 24 conference titles, 44 bowl appearances and 57 first-team All-Americans. It has won at least 10 games in each of the last eight seasons.
The Sooners open the 2019 season Aug. 31 at home against Houston. OU's 2019 spring game will be held April 13 at 3 p.m. CT.