Bill To Keep Info. Of Undercover Okla. Officers Off Public Records Advances
OKLAHOMA CITY - A bill to keep the information of undercover police officers off county assessors’ public records advances in a House of Representatives Committee. But opponents question whether it will create a separate class of people not subject to Open Records laws.
Senate Bill 679 would allow undercover cops to keep their property information out of their county assessors public records.
“That still doesn’t remove the other names that would appear on the treasurer’s office or on the clerk’s office or online on Pinterest or Snapchat or social media like other things,” said Oklahoma County Assessor Larry Stein.
Stein fears this could be a slippery slope. He wonders how soon it will be before others are not subject to Open Records laws.
“There’s a whole lot of other folks that are at risk too. I mean, we have assistant district attorneys, we have a district attorney in all counties where they’re putting people to death. The judges are making decisions in those death penalties. At the state level, county level. Legislators who may not want to have their name on those records,” said Stein.
Representative Chris Kannady (R) Oklahoma City said, “I understand the slippery slope, but if we don’t protect our law enforcement, who are we going to protect? I don’t think we’re going to extend this out to other areas that don’t need this protection.”
Kannady said the bill is a work in progress.
“I think anytime we can protect our law enforcement it’s important. I’m happy to look at the concerns that are out there on this bill. It’s going through the process. It went through the Senate. I’m going to talk to Mr. Stein and talk to him about his concerns,” said Kannady.
Stein said, “I know that open records are the key for the public’s right to know. And I want to make sure that we protect the public’s right to know and at the same time protect law enforcement and other folks who feel that they’re at risk.”
The bill now advances to the House floor.