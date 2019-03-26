Patriots owner Robert Kraft waived an upcoming court appearance in his Florida prostitution case, pleaded not guilty to all charges and is requesting a jury trial, according to a court document filed Tuesday.

CBS Boston reported that Kraft previously requested a non-jury trial and was due in court for his arraignment on Thursday. The Patriots owner was charged with paying for sex acts inside a Jupiter massage parlor twice on the weekend of the AFC Championship Game.

Prosecutors had offered Kraft a plea deal, which he rejected. Under the agreement, the charges would have been dropped in exchange for Kraft admitting he would have been found guilty at trial.

"I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard," Kraft said in a public apology on Friday. "The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being."