A Tulsa teenager who pleaded guilty to one of the most violent crime sprees in Tulsa's history is now asking to withdraw his plea. Earlier this month, Deonte Green decided not to go to trial in April, admitting to murder and a long list of other violent crimes.

Deonte Green was 16 when authorities say he killed Broken Arrow teacher Shane Anderson and sexually assaulted an 81-year-old woman. He admitted to those crimes and many more March 13.

Tulsa County District District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said it is just another bump in the road for this case, that he was hoping - for the victims' sake - was almost over. His office will argue Green knew exactly what he was doing when he pleaded guilty.

At the time Green pleaded guilty, a judge asked the teen numerous questions about whether he understood the charges against him, understood his rights - that he was presumed innocent and could have a jury trial.

Green said at the time, he did understand and chose to give up to right to a jury trial and instead, plead guilty and let a judge sentence him.

Now Green says he didn't understand what he was doing when he pleaded guilty but did so because his attorney encouraged him to plead.

"Anytime someone is looking at spending the rest of their life in prison, I'm not surprised they're looking for a do-over," Kunzweiler said.

Next, a judge will hold a hearing and look at all the evidence to decide whether to let Green take back his guilty plea or make him stick with it. First, he'll have to be appointed a new attorney since he's basically saying his public defender didn't fully explain things to him.