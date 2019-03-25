Preliminary Report Released For Deadly Plane Crash At Sundance Airport
OKLAHOMA CITY - We are getting a better idea of what may have led to the deadly plane crash at Sundance Airport earlier this month.
There is an online preliminary report on the crash making the rounds in the local aviation community. News 9 asked a pilot to look at the report by the Bureau of Aircraft Accidents Archives.
It concludes that one of the reverse thrusters, which are designed to slow an aircraft down when landing, malfunctioned by deploying while the plane was still in the air about to land.
"If you have a reverser deployed on one side, then you a have asymmetrical situation where one engine is pulling and the other is pushing, which can cause an aircraft to lose directional control," said Oklahoma City based pilot Blue Meyers.
Witnesses describe the plane slowing rolling over itself before crashing near the runway.
Myers said the wreckage from March 14 shows the left thrust reverser had deployed. It is unclear if it happened due to the impact or beforehand.
The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are currently investigating the crash.
Pilots Doug Durning and Britton Lee both died in the crash.