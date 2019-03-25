5 Arrested In Oklahoma City Undercover Prostitution Sting
OKLAHOMA CITY - An undercover prostitution sting in Oklahoma City landed five men behind bars. Police recently targeted the area of Southwest 43rd Street and South Robinson Avenue, an area known for prostitution.
Residents near South Robinson are all too aware of the illegal activity that takes place on the streets.
“I see a bunch of ladies walking around in that area,” said witness. “And being picked up by those people.”
The woman did not want News 9 to use her name or show her face out of fear of retaliation from people involved in prostitution.
“It’s kind of unsafe you know,” said witness. “I live in this area and it’s just not good.”
That is why police targeted her neighborhood last week to crack down on prostitution.
“On March 19, members of our VICE unit conducted an operation,” said Officer Megan Morgan, Oklahoma City Police Department.
The undercover operation resulted in the arrests of Tybreko Davis, 20, Luis Delagardea, 20, Martin Martinez, 42, Martin Martinez, 34 and Ernesto Barraza, 26.
Police reports indicate four of the arrested men allegedly offered various amounts of money in exchange for sexual contact. The only suspect to not offer money was Barraza. The report states Barraza drove past the undercover officer several times before stopping and exposing himself.
“One was arrested for lewd acts and indecent exposure,” said Morgan. “After he exposed himself to the undercover officer.”
Police say for all but one of the suspects, this was their first arrest in Oklahoma City.
Residents in the area expect to see more.
“It’s getting warmer and there’s more girls walking around the area,” said witness.
Four suspects were arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail on complaints of offering to engage in prostitution.