OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was transported to the hospital overnight Monday after being hit by a car in Southwest Oklahoma City, police said. 

According to officials, officer responded just after midnight to a reported auto-pedestrian accident near Southwest 15th Street and South Portland Avenue. 

When officers arrived at scene they found a male laying on the road, but no vehicle, officials said. 

Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.

This is a developing story. 