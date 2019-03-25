News
SW Oklahoma City Man Hit By Car, Hospitalized
Monday, March 25th 2019, 4:29 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man was transported to the hospital overnight Monday after being hit by a car in Southwest Oklahoma City, police said.
According to officials, officer responded just after midnight to a reported auto-pedestrian accident near Southwest 15th Street and South Portland Avenue.
When officers arrived at scene they found a male laying on the road, but no vehicle, officials said.
Police said the victim was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition.
This is a developing story.