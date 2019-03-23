Oklahoma students gathered for the second year in a row, at the state Capitol earlier today, for the "March for Our Lives" rally, in protest of gun violence.

This year, students are focusing on “realistic polices” for Oklahoma.



Last year rallies were held all across the country, focused on reducing gun violence after a gunman killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

This year, Oklahoma students wanted to continue the anti-gun violence movement, by hosting another March for Our Lives.



It’s very important to me, and very close to home. I’ve had friends that have died from gun violence. And I think it’s very important to spread the awareness that it does happen anywhere and at any time,” high school student, and organizer, Emma Lane, said.



Students were at the capitol's steps to advocate for more funding for federal research into gun violence, expanding background checks for gun sales, and raising the state's minimum age to 21 to purchase a rifle.



“We don’t want to ban guns. We value the 2nd amendment. But we want common sense gun reform,” high school student, and coordinator, Daron Walters said.



The students say that some of the more progress reform, that is pushed at the national level, may not work here in the state.

So they're hoping that “Oklahoma lawmakers will hear their demands”.



“I hope they realize, the people of Oklahoma realize, that we as children do have a voice. And that we know how to use our voices. And I hope they actually listen to us,” Lane said.



https://www.facebook.com/m4olokc/