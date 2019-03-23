News
New System Meant To Spot Uninsured Drivers Flags Over 600 By Mistake
Oklahoma City, OK - The state's new system to catch uninsured drivers is not 100% accurate.
The Oklahoma District Attorneys Council says nearly 5% of vehicles flagged were actually insured. That's at least 663 people. The state says failure to correctly register license plates is causing the problem.
The program began in November of 2018 and uses cameras mounted on poles and on movable trailers to identify uninsured drivers by matching up the driver's license number with a database of insured drivers.