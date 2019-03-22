New Details Released In Unsolved NE OKC Triple Homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY - New details have surfaced surrounding an unsolved triple murder out of Oklahoma City.
The victims were found at a home near Bryant and N.E. 10th Street on January 7.
Friday, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner released the summary reports for 44-year-old Elijah Mothershed, his fiancé 35-year-old Carnesha Powell and her 15-year-old daughter Roshawna Stevens.
Medical reports indicate Mothershed was shot in the temple, while the other two victims were shot more than once.
Powell had a gunshot wound to the top of her head and another to her neck.
Her daughter Roshawna was shot in her forehead and shoulder.
With the killer or killers still on the loose, many questions have gone unanswered.
One of those major questions is motive.
Who would do this and why?
Police confirm they are trying to follow any leads, but no arrests have been made.
He was known as an activist, and organizer who had big plans to help Oklahoma City youth.
Mothershed had recently opened a marijuana dispensary on Northeast 23rd Street.
Some wonder if this may be tied to the shooting, but News 9 has not been able to confirm that information.
Elijah’s family has continued to hold on to hope.
They want to preserve the memories of their loved ones.
“If I cried, he'd wipe my tears. If I was happy, he'd laugh with me,” said Elijah’s mother, Evelyn Abdullah. “I just forgive you whoever you are and I'm so sorry you were that sick.”
Sources say there weren't shell casings at the scene.
“We're calling for justice. Somebody knows what happened and what took place. We need somebody to drop a dime. Put that in motion to help bring justice to the community,” said Garland Pruitt, President of Oklahoma City NAACP.
Sources said property in the home was not disturbed, and that robbery did not appear to be a motive.
Also, the bodies were found on the floor near each other.
Police are hoping someone will come forward soon and help solve this case.
Anyone with tips is asked to call the Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.