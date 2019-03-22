News
Man Escapes From Oklahoma Transitional Center
OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities across Oklahoma are looking for an escaped fugitive. The Department of Corrections says Rodney Ryans escaped from a transitional center in Oklahoma City March 11.
He was serving time for multiple crimes all across the state including forgery, drug possession, stolen property and firearms violations.
The 56-year-old man is described as white, 5'11" and around 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He's known to use the aliases Mark Morgan, Rodney Morgan, Larry Ryans, Mark Kirkland and Leroy Ryans Jr.
If you spot Ryans, call police. You can also call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 if you have information that might help authorities capture him.