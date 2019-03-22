3 Adults, 4 Children Hospitalized After Fire Rips Through SE OKC Home
OKLAHOMA CITY - An early morning fire rips through a home on South Missouri Avenue on Oklahoma City’s southeast side.
Three adults and four children were taken to the hospital. They were hurt, but the family says, the important thing is that they’re alive.
The home is a total loss, everything inside is charred beyond recognition.
The flames moved quickly through the old wood frame house, scorching everything in their path.
There were eight people sleeping inside the home when the blaze broke out around 6:20 Friday morning. Seven were taken to the hospital. They range in age from one and a half years old to 70 years old.
“The mother was awoken by one of the kids screaming. Talked to the child she said all she saw was yellow,” said Battalion Chief Mike Paschal of the OKC Fire Dept.
Christina Crosby, who is the victim’s sister said, "They were just visiting with grandma for a bit and everybody does appear that they're going to be OK with mild to moderate burns max. Sounds like the one that got hurt the most was the dad."
Family says he suffered third-degree burns on his side.
Investigators say the home is so badly burned they’ll never figure out what caused the fire. The family doesn’t know either.
"No idea,” said Crosby. “It could have been an electrical arc for all we know. There was no space heaters on that we know of."
Firefighters say there were no working smoke detectors.
"They're extremely lucky. They were close enough to the fire that they had second degree burns for whatever parts of them were close to the fire. And then they had some cuts from breaking glass trying to get out. So, I would say they were less than two minutes away from some of them being in very bad condition,” said Battalion Chief Paschal.
Everything the family owned in the home was destroyed. But family members say, stuff can be replaced. People can’t.
"They got food. They got shelter. And that some way somehow, we'll figure out a way to find a new home for the family,” said Crosby.
Oklahoma City firefighters say there is no excuse for not having a smoke detector. They’ll give them to you and install them for free. You can call 316-BEEP and ask.