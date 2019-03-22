The two talk frequently, beginning their relationship in 2016 when the senior plains state Senator was invited to Trump Tower to talk national defense with Mr. Trump, then still a candidate for president. Since then, Inhofe has remained a close confidant on military matters and is a voice the President listens to on matters of national security, including how to fill the vacancy for official Sec. of Defense. The position is currently filled by Patrick M. Shanahan in an acting secretary capacity.