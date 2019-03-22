Weekend Outlook: Storms, Severe Weather Possible Across Oklahoma
Now that spring is upon us in Oklahoma, it makes sense that the chances for thunderstorms and severe weather would return as well. This weekend, several waves of rain and storms are possible, according to News 9 meteorologists Cassie Heiter and Lacey Swope.
The first will be focused on western Oklahoma as storms in the Texas Panhandle will move eastward into Oklahoma Friday evening. Storms could be strong but are expected to weaken as they approach the metro overnight.
Cassie says the timing for storms in the Oklahoma City area is shortly after midnight.
News 9 meteorologist Lacey Swope noted in a Facebook post Friday morning that the storms, while in Texas, could produce a tornado or two.
A second round of storms could fire up Saturday afternoon, and if they fire up, they could be severe.
A third round of storms is possible for Sunday, but those would likely form more in eastern Oklahoma.
