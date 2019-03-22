News
Man Transported From SW OKC Shopping Center, Later Dies
Friday, March 22nd 2019, 8:51 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - A man died Friday morning, after an incident outside of a southwest Oklahoma City shopping center, police confirm.
According to officials, police were initially called to the scene near Southwest 44th Street and South May Avenue to investigate a reported shooting.
The man was suffering from lung cancer and started coughing up lung tissue, officials said.
Police said an EMSA unit was flagged down by witnesses, and transported the man to OU Medical Center, where he later died.
This is a developing story.