Catoosa Chase, Kidnapping Ends Near Arkansas River
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say a Catoosa family survived terrifying ordeal when a stranger broke into their home, held them hostage at knifepoint, and kidnapped the mother and lead police on a chase.
They say Garrett Estes broke into the home, grabbed a kitchen knife, and held a woman, her mother, and roommate hostage. The woman called 911 and said she did not know Estes.
When officers arrived, Estes was in the victim's car with the victim's mother, leaving the scene. Police say Estes took off on a chase that finally ended at 71st and Riverside after an OHP trooper did a maneuver to spin out the suspect.
The victim's mother was recovered, largely unhurt.
Estes was booked for assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, burglary, and larceny. Records show he has numerous previous convictions including kidnapping in Mayes County in 2013 and domestic abuse, burglary, and threatening bodily harm in Craig County in 2012.
This is an arrest, not a conviction.