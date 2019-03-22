News
NW Oklahoma City Home Destroyed In Overnight Fire
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City firefighters have declared a home a total loss after a fire Friday morning near Northwest 11th Street and North McKinley Avenue.
Fire officials said about 75 percent of the home was in flames when they arrived.
The fire appeared to have started in the front of the house.
The homeowners were not inside during the time of the fire, officials said.
Officials said the fire was getting close to a neighbors house, but they were able to safely evacuate.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to fire officials.