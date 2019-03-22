March Madness Takes Over The BOK Center
TULSA, Oklahoma - March Madness is taking over the BOK Center.
The first round games for the NCAA tournament start on Friday.
Fans started coming into town earlier this week. You've probably seen them at restaurants and shops already, but today is finally game day.
The BOK Center is hosting two games Friday afternoon, then two more games Friday night.
Texas Tech--who won a share of the Big 12 regular season title--will play Northern Kentucky at 12:30 Friday afternoon.
Then, Buffalo will play Arizona State 30 minutes after that game ends.
Houston will play Georgia State starting around 6:20 Friday night, and then Iowa State will take on Ohio State.
Downtown drivers should expect a few street closures all weekend for the March Madness block party near ONEOK Field.
Part of Elgin and Brady are already shut down.