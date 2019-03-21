Stillwater PD Working To Identify Body Found In Retention Pond
STILLWATER - It’s been three days since a body was pulled from a retention pond in Stillwater, and investigators are still searching for answers.
Police officers got a call from a neighbor that a body was floating in the water around 4 p.m. Monday.
As of Thursday, that man has still not been identified.
Police have scoured over local missing person’s reports, but with no luck.
It’s not clear how the victim passed away.
However, police said he appeared to have been in the pond for quite some time.
“It is definitely odd and unusual to find someone floating in a retention pond. I can't think of another instance in my career where that happened,” said Capt. Kyle Gibbs of the Stillwater Police Department.
The pond sits near Elm and Jardot.
Detectives said it’s too soon to label the case a murder, or accident.
They are waiting for the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death.
“Those are the big questions. Was he put in that water against his will? Did he fall into it by accident? Did he jump into it by accident? That’s the part we don't know,” said Gibbs.
They estimate the man is between 20 and 30-years-old.
Police reported even checking out leads in nearby cities.
They said there has been no match there either.
Officers did find an I.D. with the body.
However, they said they need more evidence before they can be sure.