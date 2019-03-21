Man Fights To Save Family, Narrowly Escapes Deadly Blanchard House Fire
A 21-year-old Blanchard man is in the Integris Baptist Burn Unit with severe burns on all four limbs of his body.
Dallas Williams, his mother and grandmother were in his grandmother’s home the night of March 7, when he says a fire started in the kitchen.
Williams and his mother Sheila Schornick were both badly burned trying to save her mother Betty Miller’s life.
Miller passed away the following day from third and fourth-degree burns to her body.
Williams, who was already in a wheelchair from a workplace accident last August, underwent excruciating skin graft surgery Monday.
His hands, arms, feet, and legs are heavily bandaged.
“I’ve never been through this kind of pain before,” said Williams.
However, he and his mother are extremely grateful neighbors reacted quickly and helped save their lives.
A GoFundMe page has been established for the family. If you’d like to help click here.