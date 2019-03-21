News
Police: Enraged 71-Year-Old Man Runs Motorcyclist Off The Road
Thursday, March 21st 2019, 11:06 PM CDT
Updated:
A Barnsdall man is jail after police say he ran a motorcyclist off the road in a case of road rage. Witnesses say Clark Todd got tired of following the motorcycle and tried to pass on the inside shoulder.
It happened around 4:30 p.m. on northbound Highway 169 near E. 36th Street N.
The motorcyclist then reportedly slapped Todd's car as it passed, and police say Todd merged into the motorcycle in retaliation.
The motorcyclist suffered a possible concussion, broken ankle and road rash.
The 71-year-old Todd was booked on a complaint of assault with a deadly weapon.