Oklahoma Vietnam Veteran Awarded Medal Of Valor
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma veteran is finally getting the recognition he deserves, nearly 50 years after risking his life for others.
Army Medic John Marler and the group he was with came under enemy fire in Vietnam in the summer of 1969. He earned a Medal Of Valor for his brave actions providing medical care to the injured.
Senator Jim Inhofe presented the medal to Marker Thursday morning in Jenks.
"All the things we're doing right now, all the freedoms we have in this great country, and the prosperity that we have is due to the people who are willing to sacrifice their lives to make sure we have it, and we have to keep reminding ourselves: they're the heroes," said Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Oklahoma.
Inhofe says the delay in recognition is due to records that were lost by the government.