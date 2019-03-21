Police Investigate Road Rage Shooting In SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY - A road rage shooting, believed to be possibly gang-related, put metro lives at risk Wednesday.
Police responded to a shots fired call near Southwest 44th Street and Sunnylane Road.
“It’s no small wonder nobody got hit by gunfire,” said Msgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.
According to the report, a driver stopped at the intersection, heard four gunshots and saw a red Cadillac Escalade and a white Ford F-150 truck speed away. The witness told police he followed the two vehicles to another stoplight. He reported seeing a passenger jump out of the white truck and fire three more shots at the Escalade.
The shooting suspects continued racing through traffic.
“We were stopped at a stoplight, and all of it went down.” said witness Michael Violette.
Violette was at I-240 and Sooner Road when he heard tires squealing. Dashcam video from Violette’s car captured the Escalade cutting off traffic at the stoplight, and the white truck was a short distance behind.
“They got to the highway entrance on the on-ramp to the highway and that’s when they started shooting at each other,” said Violette. “I would estimate they both shot between 15 and 20 rounds.”
Investigators never found the bullet casings, but they were able to catch up with the Escalade and one of the suspects.
“Officers were able to get at least one person involved into custody,” said Knight. “He went to jail on a county warrant.”
Officers arrested Christian Burris, 23, in connection to the shootings but said more arrests could come as the investigation continues.
Investigators still need to locate the driver and passenger of the white truck.
“There’s a possibility of more arrests,” said Knight. “The case is certainly under investigation.”
Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.