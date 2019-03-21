Friends Say Critically Injured Hit-And-Run Victim Known For Culinary Talent, Loyalty
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a driver who hit a bicyclist and left him for dead Thursday morning.
The tragic collision happened at Northwest 16th Street and Classen Boulevard.
“Police were called to a very serious accident near NW 16th and Classen. When officers arrived, they discovered a man lying in the roadway critically injured,” Oklahoma City Master Sargent Gary Knight said.
The bicyclist has been identified by police as 31-year-old Chad Epley.
Friends describe Epley as an immensely talented Oklahoma City chef, the life of the party, and loyal to his loved ones.
According to friends, Epley’s occupation is a sous-chef at the downtown restaurant Vast.
Loved ones describe Epley’s generosity and dreams of expanding Oklahoma City’s culinary future.
Now, police need help to find out who hit him while he was riding his bike.
“The bicycle was struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle simply kept right on going, dragged the bicycle about ten blocks. The rider fortunately was not on it while it was being dragged. He had been knocked to the ground originally,” Knight said.
Epley was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Investigators say he suffered severe head injuries and didn't have a helmet on when they found him.
Meanwhile, police have been visiting businesses along Classen Boulevard searching for surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle.
“We do not have a very good vehicle description at this time. Certainly, anybody who witnessed this or has information about it, we want to hear from them through Crime Stoppers,” Knight said.
Anyone with information on the crime can reach police at 405-235-7300.