Norman Police Chief Leaving For Top Position In Little Rock
The Norman Police Deparment says its chief has accepted a position of chief of police with the Little Rock Police Department in Arkansas.
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. announced Keith Humphrey as their new police chief during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Our CBS affliate THV-11 Reporter Michael Aaron was at Thursday's presser and has remarks from Humphrey below:
Humphrey has served as the City of Norman’s chief of police since June 2011.
“Chief Humphrey has been a real asset to the Norman community over the past few years,” said Interim City Manager Mary Rupp. “We are proud of the legacy he will leave at the Police Department, and we wish him and his wife all the best on this new endeavor.”
"I will be personally sad to see Chief Humphrey go," said Mayor Lynne Miller, "but he is so deserving of this new position, and I am happy for him."
Humphrey says he would like to start his new position in Little Rock by the end April.