WATCH: The Village Police Looking For This 'Porch Pirate'
Thursday, March 21st 2019, 2:27 PM CDT
A metro-area police department has released a video of a "porch pirate," in hopes that somebody will recognize him.
The video was posted Thursday to the Facebook page for The Village Police Department, and it shows a man taking a package from the front step of a home in the area.
Anybondy who recognizes the suspect or the vehicle should call The Village Police Department's Crime Stoppers line at 405-751-1234. The case-reference number is 19-3056-OF.