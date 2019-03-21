"I could never have expected something like this," Collison said. "But it's really a special night for me and my family. It's been a long run. To be able to have the career I had here and then have a celebration like that, I feel very fortunate. That kind of goes without saying, but it's amazing for me. It's a good feeling coming back. I don't know how to feel for something like this. It's like nothing can prepare you for it."