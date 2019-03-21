News
Police Search For Driver In NW OKC Crash That Critically Injured Bicyclist
OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was hit but a car Tuesday morning in Northwest Oklahoma City.
According to authorities, around 2:30 a.m. police responded to the scene near Northwest 16th Street and North Classen Boulevard.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities.
Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.