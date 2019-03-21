OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for a suspect after a bicyclist was hit but a car Tuesday morning in Northwest Oklahoma City. 

According to authorities, around 2:30 a.m. police responded to the scene near Northwest 16th Street and North Classen Boulevard.  

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to authorities. 

Police do not have a suspect or vehicle description at this time. 

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300. 

 