News
Oklahoma City Thunder Retires Nick Collison's Jersey
OKLAHOMA CITY - Before the Thunder took on Toronto Wednesday night, the team retired Nick Collison’s jersey.
Collison was the 12th pick of the first round of the Seattle SuperSonics after he led Kansas to consecutive Final Fours in 2003.
Collison spent all 15 years of his career with the organization, which moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.
“It seemed kind of far fetched to be able to play in the NBA. The best player at my school played division two, and I just wanted to play for my high school team. When you get olderm you get emotional, and I have to fight this tonight,” Collison said.
Collison said he was glad former Thunder star Kevin Durant was in attendance Wednesday night saying because “he did as much as anybody.”