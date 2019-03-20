So, what does that mean for us? As far as precipitation goes, a rainfall in spring. We think it's going to be wet, above average rainfall, in southern Kansas, Oklahoma, and down into Texas, and points to the west and then also to our southeast. Temperatures right now, will be near or slightly below average from I-35 westward and above average elsewhere. So, a little bit cooler for most of us and overall, I think it will be an active spring for the southern plains especially April and May for Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, more active this year than what it was last year or the year before.