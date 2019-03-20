Lincoln County Father Kills 2 Young Daughters Then Himself, Police Say
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Payne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man allegedly killed his two daughters, then turned the gun on himself.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office confirms the man was 41-year-old Jackie Boyles Junior. Investigators believe he killed his one-year-old and five-year-old daughters behind an abandoned mobile home in Ripley, before turning the hunting rifle on himself.
Our News 9 crew found an empty gun case back behind the vacant trailer home where the bodies were found. The case was next to a large pool of blood and live ammunition.
Jay Pjorgo lives across the street, and says he didn’t really know Boyles well, but knows Boyles’ father.
"Always been up here to help if I needed anything. He's just real super good people. He worked hard. Worked two or three jobs to, real good people." Pjorgo said.
The Payne County sheriff released a statement saying deputies went to the home around 11:30 Tuesday night, to follow up on information on a missing persons case out of Lincoln county. Boyles vehicle and the three bodies were discovered at the scene.
Pjorgo says he feels for Boyles’ parents.
"It's devastating. I just I couldn't imagine. I mean I've lost a son. I know how devastating it can be but it's, I couldn’t imagine the feelings going through them right now. I just feel sorry for them. I wish there was something I could do for them," Pjorgo said.