News
Police: Father, 2 Children Found Dead In Murder-Suicide In Payne County
Wednesday, March 20th 2019, 10:45 AM CDT
Updated:
PAYNE COUNTY, Oklahoma - Police say a father shot his two young children in Payne County Tuesday night, before turning the gun on himself.
According to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a missing person’s case out of Lincoln County.
When deputies arrived on scene of the last known location of Jackie Boyles, they found him and his two children dead.
The Payne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.