The Payne County Sheriff’s Office along with the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigations are investigating a possible murder-suicide Wednesday. 

According to the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, they received information concerning a missing persons case out of Lincoln County on Tuesday, March 19.  The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the last known location of the missing person and discovered a vehicle belonging to that person.

The sheriff’s office says deputies found the missing person and two children deceased at the scene. 

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.