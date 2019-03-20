It's been a whirlwind week for high school senior Dylan Chidick, who's received acceptance letters from 17 colleges. CBS News was with him when he learned he'd get his full tuition, room and board paid for by a generous donor.

Dylan moved from Trinidad to the U.S. with his mom when he was just 7 years old. His two younger brothers suffer from a serious heart condition. After his mom Khadine Phillip lost her job, the family became homeless.

After hearing about Chidick's 17 acceptances, Phillip said they were still waiting on "one more college," The College of New Jersey.

"He would love to go to that college," she said.

On Tuesday, the Jersey City student finally got the news he's been waiting for. The College of New Jersey surprised him at his high school, by bringing his acceptance letter. Now, he'll be the first person in his family to go to college, and he'll be going to his first choice.