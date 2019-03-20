"I've seen ash fall out -- black pieces of ash," Guerra said. "I've seen it on my cars, I've seen it on the front porch on the sidewalk. Does that scare you? It does, it does. What scares me more is what we don't see."

ITC stores chemicals used in gasoline mixes and paint thinners. They can cause difficulty breathing, coughing, headaches and irritation to the eyes, nose and throat.

The company has a history of environmental violations, having paid more than $200,000 in fines over the past decade. Experts say even if the air quality is good now, it might not be tomorrow.

"If we get a thunderstorm or something like that, which mixes the atmosphere, then all that junk is going to come to the surface," said Robert Talbot, a professor of atmospheric chemistry at the University of Houston.

The fire is still spreading on Tuesday night. Eight of those massive chemical tanks are in flames right now, seven more are in the path of the fire. The company continues to say toxins are not in the plume of smoke that can be seen for miles.