Habitat For Humanity Plan To Build Central Okla. Home Development Put On Hold
OKLAHOMA CITY - Central Oklahoma’s Habitat For Humanity is shelving plans to build a 450 home development next to Northwest 150th Street and Morgan Road in Oklahoma City.
The proposal was due to be considered by the city planning commission in April.
But the project had critics who say there’s just not enough established infrastructure in the area to handle the development.
Attorney Eric Groves represents the Stone Ridge Farms Homes Association, which has built more than 320 homes in the area.
“The day may come when we can negotiate a design for this neighborhood that fits in, but I think Morgan Road needs to be improved, and it’s two-lanes now, and it needs to be four,” Groves said.
Habitat CEO Ann Felton Gilliland says they will follow through with the purchase of the 160-acre plot of land. However, they’ll wait a few years until another proposal to build is presented.
“Eventually, they are building all around it. There are developments all around it, so eventually it will be an area where we can build in,” said Gilliland. “It’s a wonderful way of helping limited income families to get into home ownership. And they are really good solid families who take care of their properties, and are solid neighbors.”