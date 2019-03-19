President Trump Says He Was 'Never A Fan' Of John McCain
President Trump didn't allow the visit of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to hold him back from criticism of the late Sen. John McCain Tuesday. In the Oval Office, ahead of a press conference with the Brazilian president, Mr. Trump was asked about his intense and repeated criticism of the dead veteran, after the president spent part of his weekend attacking McCain on Twitter.
"I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be," Mr. Trump said, seated alongside Bolsonaro in the Brazilian president's first visit to the White House as president.
The hard-right Bolsonaro has been dubbed the "Trump of the tropics," having run a campaign in which he aligned himself closely with Mr. Trump. During their meeting in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump praised Bolsonoro's presidential campaign, calling it incredible, tough and well-fought, and he mentioned the comparison to his own campaign.
Mr. Trump, standing alongside Bolsonaro in the Rose Garden, said the U.S. could impose even tougher sanctions on Venezuela. The ones imposed so far, the president said, have been mid-level sanctions. Mr. Trump thanked Bolsonaro for his support, and for using one of his favorite terms, "fake news."
"I'm very proud to hear the president use the word 'fake news,'" Mr. Trump said.
Trump says he appreciates Bolsonaro using the term "fake news"
Mr. Trump, asked about his seeming support of a lawsuit filed by Rep. Devin Nunes against Twitter and individual users critical of Nunes, said he is interested in looking into tech companies. The president then launched into his grievances against news organizations.
Bolsonaro declines to discuss possibility of U.S. military intervention in Venezuela
Bolsonaro was asked by a foreign reporter what Brazil's position will be if the U.S. decides to intervene militarily. Bolsonaro declined to comment, saying he didn't want to divulge any possible strategy.
Mr. Trump, for his part, didn't rule out military intervention.
"All options are open. We'll see what happens," Mr. Trump said.
Trump says he isn't being told how long Venezuela could last
Mr. Trump, asked if he's being told how long the situation in Venezuela may last since Maduro doesn't appear closer to being pushed out, said he isn't being told how long it could last.
But the sanctions could get tougher, Mr. Trump said.
Trump says maybe Brazil could become a NATO ally
Mr. Trump said Brazil will be given a major non-NATO ally status. He then added, "I have to talk to a lot of people but maybe a NATO ally."
NATO stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, and most of Brazil is situated in the southern hemisphere.
U.S. is finalizing an agreement to launch into space from Brazil
Mr. Trump said the U.S. is finalizing an agreement with Brazil to be able to launch into space from that country.
"The twilight hour of socialism has arrived," Trump says
Mr. Trump, speaking alongside Bolsonaro, pointed to Venezuela as an example of what happens to a socialist country.
"The twilight hour of socialism has arrived in our hemisphere," Mr. Trump said, adding that he hopes the twilight hour of socialism has also arrived in the U.S.
"The last thing we want in the United States is socialism," Mr. Trump said.
Press conference begins with Trump praising Bolsonaro
"Today I'm very thrilled" to welcome President Bolsonaro, Mr. Trump began, congratulating Bolsonaro on his "tremendous" victory.
The president said he believes the two have similar viewpoints, on trade and more.
Mr. Trump said he and Bolsonaro discussed Venezuela in their meeting, thanking Bolsonaro for his country's humanitarian aid to the neighboring nation.
Press conference about to begin
Reporters took their seats in the White House Rose Garden, waiting for Mr. Trump and Bolsonaro to arrive.
Typically in a bilateral press conference with a foreign leader, two reporters fro the U.S. press and two from the foreign press are allowed to ask questions. It's a much more structured format than Mr. Trump's solo press conferences, some of which have lasted longer than an hour.
Trump and Bolsonaro exchange soccer jerseys
The two world leaders exchanged soccer jerseys in the Oval Office, with Mr. Trump handing Bolsonaro a white and blue jersey with Bolsonaro's name on the back, and Bolsonaro giving Mr. Trump a green and yellow jersey with Mr. Trump's name on the back.
Mr. Trump's youngest son, Barron, is a big soccer fan.
Every option is on the table in Venezuela, Trump says
Mr. Trump told reporters that every option remains on the table, as the U.S. continues to pressure the regime of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela.
"Well, we don't want to say exactly," Mr. Trump said. "I know exactly what I want to happen in Venezuela, but we're going to be talking about different things. All options are on the table. And it's a shame what's happening in Venezuela ... the destruction and the ... hunger. Hard to believe one of the wealthiest countries is now one of the poorest and most impoverished countries. So, we'll be talking about that at great length."
"I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be," Trump says in Oval Office
In an Oval Office meeting with Bolsonaro, Mr. Trump, asked why he would criticize McCain after his death, called the situation disgraceful.
The president, after ranting about McCain on Twitter this weekend, told reporters as he was seated alongside Bolsonaro that he was unhappy with McCain's vote against repealing and replacing Obamacare.
"He campaigned on repealing and replacing Obamacare for years," Mr. Trump said, adding that McCain allegedly told the White House he would vote to repeal Obama's signature legislation.
"I think that's disgraceful, Mr. Trump said.
"I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be," he added.
