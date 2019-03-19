Bill To Protect Water Rights Passes In State Senate Committee
OKLAHOMA CITY - A bill protecting groundwater rights from being taken by through eminent domain, passes easily in a Senate committee.
Simply put, House Bill 1048 would remove the government’s right to seize private property for groundwater rights without the owner’s permission.
The bill says, “Groundwater rights shall not be subject to or taken by eminent domain proceedings unless the owner of the groundwater right expressly consents to the right being included in an eminent domain proceeding.”
It passed in a Senate committee 9-to-2 Tuesday, although there could be some changes to the wording.
“There are various groups working on this bill. I would call it a work in progress, although it did easily pass the House,” said Julie Daniels (R) Assistant Majority Whip.
If approved by the Senate and signed by the governor, the bill known as the “Water and Water Rights Efficiency Act of 2019” will take effect November 1.