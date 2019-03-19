News
Stillwater Police Investigating After Body Found In Retention Pond
STILLWATER - The Stillwater Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a flood retention pond Monday.
According to the report, officers were called to the pond at Elm Jardot after the male body was seen floating in the water.
Stillwater PD says there were no obvious signs of trauma and the name of the victim has not been released.
The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office will determine an exact cause of death.
Police are asking if you have any information concerning this incident to call them at 405-372-4171 or call the Tips Line at 405-742-8327.