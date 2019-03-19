The author voiced her support for casting Depp following earlier domestic abuse allegations made against him, according to the Associated Press. Depp is now suing his ex-wife actress Amber Heard in a $50 million defamation lawsuit, citing a piece she wrote for The Washington Post about domestic abuse.

After her comments on the "Fantastic Beasts" BluRay sparked outrange, Rowling has not responded to the public on Twitter, which she uses often to address current events and political issues.