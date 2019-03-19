Police said the teacher accused of disciplining students inappropriately is 26-years old and has been at the Head Start center for three years. A second teacher, aged 41 and with five years' experience in the program, was also put on paid administrative leave for allegedly seeing the students forced to take their clothes off and not reporting it.

A representative of the St. Clair County State's Attorney's office is expected to be there when the children are more thoroughly interviewed at the Children's Advocacy Center in Belleville in two weeks. Charges could follow.