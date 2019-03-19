News
Residents At NW OKC Retirement Community Evacuated Due To A Gas Leak
Tuesday, March 19th 2019, 11:07 AM CDT
Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY - Fire crews are responding to a reported gas leak at a retirement community in NW Oklahoma City.
According to reports, firefighters evacuated at least 75 residents in the north wing of Epworth Villa Retirement Community located at 14901 North Pennsylvania Avenue due to a gas leak.
OKCFD says a construction crew struck a gas line, and crews have shutdown 150th Street at Pennsylvania Ave.
Hazmat is also en route to the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 for updates.