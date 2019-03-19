News
Bethany PD Identifies 3rd Body Found Near Lake Overholser
Tuesday, March 19th 2019, 10:15 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY - Bethany police have identified the third body found near Lake Overholser.
According to investigators, the body of 66-year-old Terry Birchett was discovered by a person on horseback near the lake on Tuesday, March 5.
Police said there was blood at the scene, but they aren’t investigating Birchett’s death as a homicide.
The medical examiner has not yet released the cause of death.